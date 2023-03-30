Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 24.5 %

NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.