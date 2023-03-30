51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.08.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.