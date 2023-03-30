StockNews.com Downgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.