GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

GSI Technology stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,881 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

