Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JVA opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Coffee has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

