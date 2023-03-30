National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

