Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 395.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $2,628,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 77,190.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.19.

Workday Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $198.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.41. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

