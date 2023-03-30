Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $192,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $192,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.