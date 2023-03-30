Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

T opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

