Quent Capital LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

