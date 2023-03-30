47,500 Shares in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGIO. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on Edgio in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Shares of EGIO opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Edgio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

