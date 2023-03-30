Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

SNOW opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.68. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

