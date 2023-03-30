Analyzing Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY – Get Rating) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Total Brain and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total Brain 0 0 0 0 N/A 5N Plus 0 1 1 0 2.50

5N Plus has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Total Brain.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total Brain N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus -8.70% -0.21% -0.08%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Total Brain and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Total Brain has a beta of 5.18, meaning that its share price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total Brain and 5N Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total Brain $2.60 million 20.43 -$5.14 million N/A N/A 5N Plus $264.22 million 0.85 -$23.00 million ($0.26) -9.81

Total Brain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 5N Plus.

Summary

Total Brain beats 5N Plus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total Brain

Total Brain Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells brain health products in the United States. It offers Total Brain, a neuroscience-based mental health and brain performance app. Total Brain Limited has a partnership with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education to address growing youth mental health crisis. The company was formerly known as Brain Resource Limited and changed its name to Total Brain Limited in December 2018. Total Brain Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

