Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) versus Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Head to Head Review

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Limoneira and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Limoneira presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 322.54%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Limoneira.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $184.60 million 1.55 -$240,000.00 $1.16 13.87 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 32.00 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.03

This table compares Limoneira and Yield10 Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limoneira, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Limoneira shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira 11.96% -3.04% -1.54% Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96%

Volatility and Risk

Limoneira has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limoneira beats Yield10 Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue. The Lemon Packing segment is involved in packing revenues and shipping and handling revenues relative to lemon packing. The Avocados segment includes sales, farming and harvest costs. The Other Agribusiness segment engages in sales, farming and harvest costs and brokered fruit costs of oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

