Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Buys $125,685.00 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang acquired 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $125,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Philip Liang bought 73,900 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $152,973.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Philip Liang bought 49,800 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,026.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Philip Liang purchased 37,100 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang purchased 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang acquired 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $35,375.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang purchased 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang purchased 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang acquired 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,977.45.

On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang bought 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.25. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vicarious Surgical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 40.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

