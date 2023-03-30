Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.