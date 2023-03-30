Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $131.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

