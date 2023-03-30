Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $138,301.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total value of $136,445.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75.

On Monday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $134,480.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

CRM stock opened at $196.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.75. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of 936.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

