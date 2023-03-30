Errol G. Samuelson Sells 4,185 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

