First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSFG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

FSFG stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

