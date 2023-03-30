John P. Babcock Sells 5,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of PGC stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 556,465 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

