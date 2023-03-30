John P. Babcock Sells 5,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of PGC stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 556,465 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Featured Articles

