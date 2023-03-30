Errol G. Samuelson Sells 4,185 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

