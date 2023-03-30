Thomas Hendrickson Sells 3,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

