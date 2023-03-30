Nicole Lambert Sells 6,433 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.82.
MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.
Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.
