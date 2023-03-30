Nicole Lambert Sells 6,433 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.