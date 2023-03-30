iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBTJ opened at $22.06 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.