PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 131.7% in March

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the February 28th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RCS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

