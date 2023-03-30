Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.