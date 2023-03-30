StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.21. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Capital by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

