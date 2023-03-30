Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

