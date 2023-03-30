Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

FORD stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.