Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 64.4% in March

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

ACV stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $25.84.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

