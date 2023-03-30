Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 64.4% in March

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
ACV stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $25.84.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
