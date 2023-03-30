Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Trading Up 1.2 %
BYCBF opened at $2,100.00 on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,783.55 and a 52-week high of $2,410.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,077.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,980.42.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile
