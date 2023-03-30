Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Trading Up 1.2 %

BYCBF opened at $2,100.00 on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,783.55 and a 52-week high of $2,410.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,077.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,980.42.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

