Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Update

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Price Performance

DDT opened at 25.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 25.46 and its 200-day moving average is 25.55. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 52-week low of 24.82 and a 52-week high of 27.46.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

