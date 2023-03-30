Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.