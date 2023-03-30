The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.39. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.