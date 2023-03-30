TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.78.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.3 %

SNX stock opened at $93.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX



TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

