Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Declines By 64.5%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:LUVU opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. Luvu Brands had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through five e-commerce sites and a single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers, as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

