DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
DTEA stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.73. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.99.
