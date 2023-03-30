Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sims Stock Performance

SMSMY stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Sims has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sims Company Profile

SMSMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sims presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.