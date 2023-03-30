Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Sims Stock Performance
SMSMY stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Sims has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.
Sims Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sims Company Profile
Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.
See Also
