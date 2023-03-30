LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
LadRx Price Performance
LadRx has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.
LadRx Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LadRx (CYTR)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for LadRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LadRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.