Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Bio-Path Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
