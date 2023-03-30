Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Trading Down 5.0 %

Startek stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Startek during the second quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Startek during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

