Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

