Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Further Reading

