Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.