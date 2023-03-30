Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

