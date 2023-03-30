Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.02. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

