China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 4.4 %
China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
