Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

