Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

